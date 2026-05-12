Odisha Launches CGD Policy 2026: ₹5,100 Cr Investment to Expand CNG & PNG Network

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The Odisha government has introduced the Odisha City Gas Distribution (CGD) Policy, 2026, a strategic initiative aimed at accelerating the deployment of cleaner fuels across all 30 districts. This policy aligns with the Central government’s goal to increase natural gas’s share in India’s primary energy mix from 6.2% to 15% by 2030. To drive this transition, the state has authorized five major entities—GAIL (India) Limited, GAIL Gas Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Adani Total Gas Limited, and Megha Gas—to spearhead the infrastructure rollout.

The state anticipates a massive investment of over ₹5,100 crore through this policy. These funds are earmarked for the establishment of approximately 271 CNG stations and the provision of over 9,09,682 domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections under a minimum work programme. Usha Padhee, the Additional Chief Secretary of the Housing and Urban Development Department, emphasized that the policy will not only promote cleaner energy for domestic, industrial, and transport sectors but also generate significant value-added services and economic opportunities.

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To facilitate rapid execution, the Odisha government has implemented several ease-of-doing-business reforms. A streamlined single-window approval mechanism has been established, overseen by an institutional framework headed by the Chief Secretary. Under the new rules, applications for laying steel and MDPE pipelines must be processed within seven working days. Crucially, if permissions are not granted within 30 days, they will be “deemed automatically approved.” To further lower entry barriers, the state has waived permission and supervision charges for pipeline laying across various state-owned lands and roads until March 31, 2027.

Addressing the challenge of land acquisition, the policy provides for the priority allotment of government land on long-term leases of up to 30 years at nominal rentals. Planning agencies have been directed to reserve specific plots in master plans—at least 2,500 square metres for city gate stations and 1,000 square metres for CNG stations along strategic corridors. Furthermore, urban local bodies must now integrate PNG pipeline provisions into the design of all future residential and commercial building plans, as well as government complexes.

The policy also mandates a shift toward greener mobility and future-ready energy solutions. In cities with populations exceeding five lakh, private transport operators and educational institutions are required to switch to cleaner fuels within two years. The policy also promotes the development of compressed biogas (CBG) plants in collaboration with municipal bodies. To ensure energy resilience, PNG and CNG supplies have been classified as “essential services,” guaranteeing the uninterrupted movement of CNG cascades and LNG tankers even during natural disasters, strikes, or road blockades.