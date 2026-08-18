Odisha Launches Ama Kalakara Portal for Transparent Artist Engagement

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Odisha is introducing a digital system to bring greater control and traceability to the way artists and cultural groups are engaged for government-sponsored programmes, with the state launching the ‘Ama Kalakara’ portal on Saturday.

The platform, developed by the Department of Odia Language, Literature and Culture, is designed to create a centralised mechanism for registering cultural troupes, selecting them for government programmes and tracking their performances. Odisha Legislative Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy inaugurated the portal.

One of the key features is the linking of artists’ Aadhaar details with their registrations. The system is intended to prevent duplicate registrations and repeated engagements, allowing officials to identify eligible artists and cultural troupes before they are selected for programmes.

The government is also building event verification directly into the platform. Performances will be supported by geo-tagged photographs and 360-degree videos, giving officials digital records that can be checked to establish that an event has taken place. The documentation is expected to make verification faster and, in turn, help facilitate more timely payments to artists.

The portal also uses mobile-based geo-tagging to enable real-time monitoring of cultural performances. This is expected to give the department a clearer view of programmes as they are conducted rather than relying entirely on conventional reporting after an event.

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For cultural troupes, the system is intended to make the process of receiving government-sponsored work more structured. Work orders can be issued through the portal, while the digital mechanism provides a systematic basis for selecting and engaging registered groups.

The initiative is not limited to administrative processing. The department has positioned Ama Kalakara as a digital tool for supporting the preservation and promotion of Odisha’s cultural traditions by creating a more organised way of connecting the state with its artistic community.

The move is also aimed at reducing scope for malpractice in the management of cultural programmes. By combining identity-linked registration with digital evidence of performances, the system seeks to make it easier to track who has been engaged, where a programme was conducted and whether the event was actually held.

The Department of Odia Language, Literature and Culture said the portal would strengthen transparency, efficiency and accountability in the administration of cultural programmes while supporting the preservation and promotion of Odisha’s cultural traditions.

The launch therefore puts the focus not only on promoting artists but also on changing the administrative framework through which government-supported cultural activities are organised, verified and documented.