Odisha Launches Aarohan Scheme: Revolutionizing Early Childhood Education & Anganwadis

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Odisha’s Deputy Chief Minister, Pravati Parida, kicked off a new Early Childhood Education program called “Aarohan” at the ICWS campus in Bhubaneswar. The launch lined up with Maha Bishuba Sankranti and the Odia New Year, marking a new beginning for the youngest kids in the state. With the slogan “Ujwala Bhabisyat Pain Pade Agaku” (Step Forward for a Bright Future), Aarohan focuses on building a strong educational foundation for children and making sure they shift smoothly from Anganwadi centers to Bal Vatika-3.

The Department of Women and Child Development drives this program, highlighting how crucial the first six years are for a child’s brain development. Parida made this clear at the event. As part of the Poshan Pakhya 2026 activities, she joined in a traditional moment by putting a “tikka” on the children and handing out Aarohan kits herself. She emphasized that the responsibility of shaping a child’s future lies not just with the government, but with the active participation of parents and society at large

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Commissioner-cum-Secretary Dr. Mrunalini Darswal backed this up, calling Anganwadi workers the backbone of Aarohan. She said their full support and dedication make all the difference in pushing for overall development and better care at these centers. Senior officials like Additional Secretaries Swoyam Prabha Mohanty, Itishree Das, and N. C. Jyoti Ranjan, along with partner organizations, showed up in strong numbers.

The event wrapped up on a note of real community involvement—parents and Anganwadi workers pledged their support. With a focus on early learning and health through the Poshan Pakhya approach, the Odisha government is working to build a reliable system that helps every child get a solid start and a bright future.