Odisha Land Reforms: BDA Draft SOP for TP Schemes and New Revenue Targets Announced

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The Revenue and Disaster Management Department is about to roll out a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to streamline how unregistered land cases get settled across Odisha. They talked this through in a recent high-level meeting, hoping it’ll bring more transparency and sort out old problems under Praja Khata-II. Currently, about 38,000 acres of unregistered land cases have been waiting since last year, but the government has already sorted out around 7,000 acres—those tenancy rights are now officially on record.

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To clear this pileup, the state switched to a system with specific targets. Revenue Inspectors in every district now have to update between 250 and 300 land records each month. To keep everyone on track, the government plans to rank each district on how well they handle revenue work, update records, and close out land cases.

For urban development, the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has put out a draft SOP for reconfiguring land parcels within Town Planning Schemes 42 to 45 in Zone IV. This covers parts of Bijipur, Kasipur, Bhagabanpur, Baliapada, and Patrapada. The SOP lays out how smaller plots can be merged or combined through joint applications, with priority given to plots alongside wider roads. Locals and stakeholders now have seven days to send in any suggestions or feedback on these proposals.