Odisha Introduces Caravan Tourism to Expand Experiential Travel and Reach Remote Destinations

Advertisement

Odisha has taken a decisive step toward diversifying its tourism offerings with the launch of a modern caravan tourist service, positioning experiential road travel as a new pillar of the state’s tourism strategy. The initiative aims to combine mobility, comfort, and access to offbeat destinations, while strengthening Odisha’s appeal among domestic and niche travellers.

The caravan tourist service was launched by the state’s Deputy Chief Minister and Tourism Minister Pravati Parida, marking a shift toward alternative tourism models beyond conventional hotel-based travel. The service has been developed through a public-private partnership involving the Odisha Tourism Department and private operators, reflecting the government’s intent to deepen private sector participation in tourism infrastructure.

Designed as self-contained travel units, the caravans are equipped with sleeping facilities, onboard restrooms, and kitchen arrangements, enabling tourists to travel and stay within the vehicle itself. This format offers greater route flexibility and allows overnight stays in regions where hospitality infrastructure remains limited or environmentally sensitive.

Advertisement

The caravan tourism routes are planned to cover some of Odisha’s most prominent natural and eco-tourism destinations, including Hirakud, Debrigarh, Similipal, Chilika, Bhitarkanika, Satkosia, and Deomali. By connecting wildlife reserves, wetlands, and hill regions, the initiative seeks to improve tourist accessibility while supporting sustainable tourism practices.

Tourism officials see the caravan model as a way to attract travellers interested in slow travel, nature-based tourism, and extended road journeys. The initiative is also expected to help decentralise tourism activity, encouraging visitor movement beyond major urban centres and established circuits, thereby supporting local economies in lesser-visited regions.

The introduction of caravan tourism in Odisha aligns with the state’s broader efforts to reposition itself as a destination offering experience-driven travel products. By integrating comfort, mobility, and destination diversity, the state aims to create a distinct tourism proposition that complements its existing heritage, eco-tourism, and coastal tourism segments.

With the launch of this service, Odisha tourism signals a strategic move toward evolving its travel infrastructure in line with changing traveller preferences, while leveraging innovative formats to unlock the potential of the state’s diverse landscapes.