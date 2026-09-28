Odisha Inks MoUs With SBI and ASI to Boost Homestays and Heritage Tourism

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha launched a series of new travel initiatives and signed three key agreements on Sunday, Sep 27, marking World Tourism Day with a push into homestays, adventure sports, and historical sites.

To back everyday people starting homestays, the Odisha Tourism Department teamed up with the State Bank of India (SBI) to provide financial loans and credit. At the gathering, 17 people received their official Provisional Registration Certificates (PRCs) under the state homestay scheme.

The department also signed an agreement with the Indian Kayaking & Canoeing Association to expand adventure water sports, alongside a third pact with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to manage and protect heritage destinations.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, who attended the event, explained that tourism needs to create real jobs and help local residents become part of the state’s economic growth. She asked planners and industry partners to make sure profits reach village communities, pointing out new chances for women, young workers, local craft artisans, and small business owners.

Parida also spoke about the value of using modern online tools, digital booking apps, and clean practices to help visitors discover new spots easily.

Chief Secretary Anu Garg stated that state offices must work together with outside partners to build a solid tourism network. She noted that developing tourist spots should always go hand-in-hand with protecting local sites and helping nearby families.

Yadubir Singh Rawat, Director General of the ASI, pointed out that protecting India’s ancient monuments and historic landmarks remains a core part of giving travelers a complete experience.

Advertisement

Along with the new agreements, the state rolled out fresh transport options run by the Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC):

Parida flagged off a new fleet of OTDC luxury travel buses to make road travel smoother across the state.

From the main venue, officials held a virtual flag-off for an OTDC electric boat based at Barkul.

The state also held a virtual launch for an OTDC catamaran boat at Chilika lake.

The gathering included a group screening of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio program, Mann Ki Baat, as well as a short film showing Odisha’s travel spots.

The celebrations wrapped up in the evening at Khandagiri, where Parida opened a brand-new light and sound show.