Odisha Increases Revision Courts to 43 to Speed Up Pending Revenue Cases

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The Odisha government has launched a strategic initiative to fast-track the resolution of thousands of pending revenue cases across the state. This move was announced following a high-level review meeting chaired by Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari at the Board of Revenue premises in Cuttack. The meeting aimed to assess the current backlog and implement a more robust disposal mechanism to ensure timely justice for citizens.

As a move towards administrative expansion, the government has decided to increase the number of Revision Courts to 43. To support this growth and decentralize the workload, the Minister confirmed that the authority to dispose of revenue matters has been delegated across all administrative levels—ranging from the Board of Revenue down to individual Tahsildars. This delegation of power is expected to significantly reduce the time required for case adjudication.

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The review meeting saw the participation of top state officials, including Dr. Arabinda Kumar Padhee (Additional Chief Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management) and Satyabrata Sahu (Member of the Board of Revenue). Additionally, the Cuttack Collector and several other senior officials were present, while District Collectors from across the state joined via video conferencing to align on the new directives.

Looking ahead, Minister Pujari emphasized that the process for registering revenue cases will be further streamlined to prevent future bottlenecks. By modernizing the registration system and expanding the judicial infrastructure, the state government intends to create a more efficient and transparent revenue administration system for the people of Odisha.