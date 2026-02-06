Odisha Identifies Vacant Government Buildings for Affordable Rental Housing Scheme

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has initiated steps to convert vacant and underutilised government buildings into affordable rental housing for the urban poor, as part of efforts to address rising housing costs and improve living conditions in cities.

The move will be implemented under the rental housing vertical of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban 2.0 (PMAY-U 2.0). The initiative targets migrant workers, informal sector employees, working women, and other economically vulnerable groups who struggle to afford housing in urban areas despite steady employment.

To take the plan forward, the Housing and Urban Development Department has sought details of unused government housing assets from multiple departments, including Home, Agriculture, Energy, Finance, Women and Child Development, and SC and ST Development. These buildings, constructed earlier using central or state funds, will be assessed for suitability and upgraded where required.

Officials said the identified structures will undergo repairs, retrofitting, and infrastructure upgrades before being converted into rental accommodation units. Financial assistance for the project will be provided under PMAY-U 2.0, which places renewed emphasis on rental housing as a complement to home ownership in urban areas.

Under the proposed framework, rents will be fixed by local authorities based on ground-level surveys. The initial rent will be periodically revised, with a provision for an 8 percent increase every two years, subject to a maximum cap of 20 percent over five years. The mechanism is aimed at keeping rentals affordable while ensuring operational sustainability.

The Odisha Urban Housing Mission, the nodal agency for implementing PMAY-U 2.0 in the state, will coordinate with departments and urban local bodies to finalise building lists, oversee renovation work, and bring the rental units into use. The initiative is expected to reduce pressure on informal settlements and provide secure housing to workers who migrate to cities for employment.

Odisha has been exploring rental housing models in recent years to address the gap between housing demand and ownership capacity in urban centres. Officials believe that repurposing existing government assets offers a cost-effective and faster solution to expand affordable housing supply without large-scale new construction.

The plan aligns with the state’s broader focus on inclusive urban development, with authorities stressing that access to safe and affordable housing remains central to improving productivity, public health, and quality of life in growing cities.