Odisha Identifies 9,000 Hectares of Mined Land for Renewable Energy Expansion

Odisha is looking to accelerate its renewable energy push by repurposing nearly 9,000 hectares of mining land that has been identified as suitable for clean energy projects, a move that could open up significant space for solar and wind installations across the state.

The identified land parcels include reclaimed and non-forest mining areas, which are no longer in active use and can be redeveloped without affecting agricultural or forest land. According to assessments cited by The New Indian Express (TNIE), these sites offer an opportunity to convert previously degraded land into productive energy assets while supporting the state’s long-term clean energy goals.

State officials involved in the planning process have indicated that the land could be used for large-scale solar parks, wind energy projects, and hybrid renewable installations, depending on location-specific conditions such as solar irradiation, wind potential, and grid connectivity. Using former mining land is also expected to reduce land acquisition challenges that often slow down renewable projects.

The initiative aligns with Odisha’s broader strategy to expand its renewable energy capacity while balancing environmental and economic priorities. By focusing on mined-out areas, the state aims to minimise ecological impact and support land restoration through productive reuse, a model increasingly being adopted in other mineral-rich regions.

Authorities are currently engaging with renewable energy developers and investors to assess project viability and investment interest. Policy support and incentives are expected to play a role in attracting private participation, particularly for utility-scale projects that can be integrated into the state’s power network.

Apart from clean energy generation, the redevelopment of mining land for renewables is also expected to generate local employment opportunities during construction and operations, offering an alternative economic pathway for regions historically dependent on mining activity.

As India scales up its renewable energy ambitions, Odisha’s move to unlock unused mining land for clean power projects positions the state to contribute meaningfully to national climate and energy targets while addressing legacy land-use challenges.