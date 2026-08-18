Odisha Highlights Skill Reforms at Kaushal Manthan in Kolkata

Advertisement

Preparing young people for jobs that may not exist in their current form is becoming a central focus of Odisha’s skill-development policy, with the state moving towards industry-linked training, upgraded technical institutions and international employment pathways.

The state government is modernising Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), expanding World Skill Centres and planning industry-linked Centres of Excellence aimed at developing skills suited to future requirements. It is also working to create pathways that can help skilled workers access employment opportunities overseas.

These measures were highlighted by Odisha Industries, Skill Development and Technical Education Minister Sampad Chandra Swain during the regional Skill Ministers’ Conference, ‘Kaushal Manthan’, in Kolkata. The minister said skill development and preparing young people with future-oriented capabilities are among the government’s highest priorities as Odisha works towards the broader objective of a developed India by 2047.

Rather than viewing training simply as a means of increasing the number of skilled candidates, the discussions at the conference placed greater emphasis on what happens after training — particularly whether skills can lead to tangible employment.

The conference, chaired by Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary, brought ministers and senior officials from several states and Union Territories together to discuss the country’s skill ecosystem. Odisha, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat were among those participating in the deliberations.

Advertisement

For Odisha, one of the key areas of intervention is the ITI network. Modernising these institutions is being accompanied by efforts to strengthen their connection with industry, while World Skill Centres and specialised Centres of Excellence are expected to provide training aligned with emerging areas of work.

The state is also placing greater weight on skills that can remain relevant as technology and workplace requirements change. Swain stressed that the value of skill development lies in giving young people capabilities that can match the future direction of the economy.

Employment outcomes were a major concern during the Kaushal Manthan discussions. Participants examined the PM SETU initiative, the strengthening of ITIs and deeper industry linkages, while stressing the need to turn training into actual job opportunities.

That issue assumes greater significance as the nature of work changes rapidly across countries. Training systems, participants argued, will need stronger collaboration between governments, employers and institutions if India is to develop a workforce capable of responding to changing global demand.

Odisha’s strategy consequently combines three strands: upgrading the institutions that deliver vocational training, bringing industry closer to the training process and creating opportunities for skilled workers beyond the domestic labour market.

The state has presented these initiatives as part of its contribution to the national ambition of achieving a developed India by 2047. Its approach at Kaushal Manthan also placed Odisha’s skilling reforms within a wider national conversation about building a workforce equipped for the demands of the global economy.