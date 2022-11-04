Odisha: Hanging Bridge at Dhabaleshwara Pitha closed for safety reasons: Watch

Cuttack: The holy ‘Panchuka’ has already begun. However, the hanging bridge to approach the famous Dhabaleshwara Pitha in Athagarh area of Cuttack district in Odisha has been sealed for safety reasons. It has been learnt that the said bridge will be closed for uncertain period as the same needs urgent repair. And the repair work has already begun.

After collapsing of the suspension bridge in Morbi of Gujarat on October 30, Odisha government has taken necessary steps towards safety of the hanging bridges in the State to avoid any untoward situation. Accordingly, the hanging bridge of Dhabaleshwara Pitha has been closed while section 144 has also been clamped in the area.

Administration has said that till the bridge will not be properly repaired Section 144 will continue in the Athagarh’s hanging bridge area.

A team of experts from Kolkata had visited the site who reportedly found the bridge to be unsafe and it needs urgent repair to make it functional. Meanwhile repair work of the bridge has started. For security reasons, four platoons of police force have been deployed. After clamping section 144 Cuttack SP (Rural) Siddhartha Kataria has reviewed the situation in the area.

Apart from this hanging bridge, there was only another means to visit the famous shrine of Dhabaleshwara was by ferry boats. Yet, this route is also not safe. Hence, no decision has been taken regarding this also.

It has been witnessed that the visitors who are unknown about closure of the bridge are returning back from the entry point. Of course, closure of the bridge is urgently required to avoid any untoward situation, devotees are not very happy because they are unable to get a glimpse of the Lord during holy Panchuka in the month of Kartika.

Not only at Dhabaleshwar pitha, but entry into the hanging bridge of Nagabali River in Rayagada district of Odisha has also been closed since September 24. Here also section 144 has been clamped. The administration has taken this step for safety of the visitors. The said bridge had been inaugurated in 2012. It was like lifeline for people of 7 panchayats. The bridge is 151 meter long. However, for safety reasons it has been closed since September 24.

Another hanging bridge had been constructed at the Binispur area in Kalyansinghpur area of Rayagada district on River Nagabali. This bridge was washed away in the 2017 flood.

Yet another suspense bridge has been constructed near Goratha the Mao prone Gudari block of Rayagada district over River Bansadhara. Thankfully this one is functioning properly.

As holy Panchuka has begun from today and entry to the hanging bridge and temple at Dhabaleswar pitha has been restricted, the virtual screening of the temple rituals has been started from today that is the first day of ‘Panchuka’.