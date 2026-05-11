Odisha Groundwater Crisis: OES Urges CM Majhi to Tighten Extraction Rules

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The Orissa Environmental Society (OES) has officially asked Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to crack down on unregulated groundwater extraction. Dr. Jayakrushna Panigrahi, OES Working President, wrote to the CM, alerting authorities about what he called “unrestrained” withdrawals. The society warned that Odisha is heading straight into a water crisis, made worse by climate change and global warming.

Recent data paints a pretty bleak picture—over-extraction is already pulling down groundwater levels in 23 out of 30 districts. The OES pointed out that Odisha technically has laws in place—like the Ground Water (Regulation, Development and Management) Act of 2011—but they’re just not enforced on the ground. There’s poor compliance with rainwater harvesting, especially in cities, and hardly any proper monitoring in those “over-exploited” areas where withdrawals outpace natural recharge.

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To tackle these problems, the OES handed the Chief Minister a list of practical recommendations:

• Oversight: Make it compulsory for people to get official permission from the Water Resources Department before extracting any groundwater.

• Tech Checks: Install water meters at every extraction point and set up digital mapping to actually track groundwater resources.

• Infrastructure & Conservation: Boost watershed programs, build more check dams and reservoirs in flood-prone river valleys, and add recharge openings in city drainage systems to stop water from running off unused.

• Rethink Farming: Get farmers to shift from traditional irrigation to more efficient drip and sprinkler systems.

The society also called for mandatory rainwater harvesting in every urban institution and industry. Not only would this help fund future water management, but it would also make sure the state’s water supply lasts. Dr. Panigrahi wrapped up his appeal by saying that only scientific management—and direct involvement from the Chief Minister—will protect Odisha from even bigger water problems as the climate crisis deepens.