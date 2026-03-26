Odisha Govt rolls out 3-year Excise policy effective April 1: Check details

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: New 3-year excise policy has come. It will be implemented from April 1. According to the new policy, no new OFF or OS shops will be allowed to open in the state. This was informed by Excise Minister Prithviraj Harichandan.

No approval will be given to open new liquor shops in rural areas either. Only 3-star and above hotels and clubs in industrial areas will be exempted. No liquor shops will be allowed to operate near Shri Jagannath Temple and Badadand in Puri. Along with this, home delivery of liquor will also not be allowed. Under the new policy, a 0.5% de-addiction cess will be levied on excise duty.

The income from the cess will be spent on establishing and strengthening de-addiction centers. The application fee for various excise licencing will be increased by 10%. The licencing fee will increase by 10 to 20% every year. Excise duty on IMFL and country liquor (CL) has also been increased. Earlier, there was a rule for licensees to sell a certain quantity of liquor. Now, instead of this, a rule has been introduced to pay a certain amount of revenue. This will protect government revenue. The pressure on traders to increase sales just to meet the volume target will be reduced.

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

Also read: Odisha Govt withdraws MLA salary hike Bill