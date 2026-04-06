Odisha Govt Partners with ICAR-CRIDA to Launch Drought Mitigation Programme for Farmers

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The ICAR-Central Research Institute for Dryland Agriculture (CRIDA) in Hyderabad signed a Memorandum of Agreement with the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment (DAFE), Government of Odisha. It officially launches the Odisha Agriculture Drought Mitigation Programme (OADMP), which gets its funding from the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF). The programme kicked off with a state-level workshop in Bhubaneswar, bringing together folks who care about making Odisha’s farming more resilient to droughts.

OADMP has its sights set on building climate resilience, improving crop yields, and encouraging farmers to diversify across Nuapada, Nabarangpur, and Mayurbhanj—some of the driest spots in Odisha. This initiative isn’t just about science; it’s about community ownership too. It’s expected to directly help about 24,000 households, especially smallholder, marginal, tribal, and women farmers. Ultimately, the goal is having stronger local livelihoods and less distress migration from these vulnerable areas.

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Backing this project is a strong group of technical partners, including the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT), the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), and ICAR-CRIDA itself. They’ll provide research and tech support to make sure the programme runs smoothly in all targeted districts. The strategy is built around “convergence”—bringing together resources from government and scientific bodies to really make a difference where it matters.

The launch drew some big names, like Odisha’s Deputy Chief Minister, Shri KV Singh Deo, and Dr. Arabinda Kumar Padhee, Additional Chief Secretary. People from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA), and the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) showed up, too. Their presence highlights how seriously the state is taking this collaborative effort to turn rain-fed agriculture in Odisha into something more stable and rewarding.