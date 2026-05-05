Odisha Govt Committed to Addressing Journalist Demands, says Manmohan Samal

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State BJP President and Rajya Sabha MP Manmohan Samal has assured that the Odisha government is fully aware of the legitimate concerns and demands raised by the journalist community.

Speaking at an event organized by the Bhubaneswar Journalists’ Association to mark World Press Freedom Day, Samal addressed the ongoing discussions surrounding the welfare of media professionals. His remarks come in the wake of recent demonstrations by the Utkal Journalists’ Association, which has been advocating for several key reforms.

Key Demands Addressed:

• Journalist Protection Act: The enactment of a specific law to ensure the safety and security of media persons while performing their duties.

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• Accreditation Reforms: The urgent need for the reconstitution of the state accreditation committee.

• Social Security: Provision of pension benefits and enhanced welfare schemes for veteran journalists.

During the meeting, industry leaders highlighted the challenges faced by contemporary journalism and emphasized the need for a supportive legal framework. Samal’s statement is seen as a positive signal from the ruling party toward resolving the long-standing grievances of the press in Odisha.

The event also served as a platform to recognize excellence in the field, with several senior editors and journalists being honored for their significant contributions to the state’s media landscape.