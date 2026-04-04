Odisha Govt Announces Rs 10 Crore Grant to Boost Biotech Ecosystem & Bio-Incubators

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Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a Rs 10 crore grant to set up and upgrade bio-incubators. The whole idea is to close the gap between lab research and real-world business, zeroing in on translational research and building a strong startup scene as part of the “Viksit Odisha” mission.

The scheme splits support into two categories, each tailored for different stages. Category I is for new biotech incubators—if you’re looking to start one from scratch, you can get up to Rs 10 crore spread over five years. Category II targets expansion of existing centers, offering up to Rs 5 crore over three years, with a chance for extension if you hit your benchmarks.

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Big names like KIIT-Technology Business Incubator (KIIT-TBI), Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), and NIT Rourkela are likely to benefit from Category II support. These groups are expected to use the grant to ramp up their facilities and boost high-end biological research.

To make sure the money goes to the right places, the Science and Technology Department has set some firm rules. You have to be a legally registered organization—like an academic institution, a research group, or a private biotech company—and must’ve been operating in Odisha for at least five years. The host institution needs a minimum of 5,000 sq. ft. of built-up space and a full-time CEO to drive the incubator toward self-sustainability within five years.

The selection process is pretty strict. There’s an initial screening committee, followed by a review from the Project Evaluation and Review Committee (PERC), which pulls in experts from government, academia, and industry. Minister Nityananda Gond said the funding will roll out in phases and will be tied tightly to performance, backed by annual audits. This push is aimed at boosting the local bio-economy and giving entrepreneurs what they need—shared lab spaces, equipment, and legal advisory services.