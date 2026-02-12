Odisha Government Signs Pact with AIRAWAT to Drive AI-Powered Urban Services

Advertisement

The Government of Odisha has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the AIRAWAT Research Foundation to develop and scale artificial-intelligence-driven solutions for the state’s urban local bodies, aiming to modernise municipal services and strengthen data-based governance across cities.

The agreement, formalised by the Housing and Urban Development department in Bhubaneswar, marks a strategic partnership between the state government and AIRAWAT’s research arm, which is linked with Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur. According to a report in The New Indian Express, the collaboration will leverage emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence to enhance planning, improve the delivery of civic services and institutionalise the use of advanced digital tools in urban governance.

Under the pact, AIRAWAT will act as an “AI innovation partner” to Odisha’s urban development department, offering technical and strategic guidance for the design and deployment of AI applications tailored to municipal needs. Key focus areas will include the development of scalable AI solutions to address urban challenges, building stronger data systems, and bolstering digital infrastructure in city administrations across the state.

The partnership is expected to support the establishment of an AI Project Management Unit (AI-PMU) within the Housing and Urban Development Department. This dedicated unit will coordinate AI initiatives, set standards, build institutional capacity and oversee implementation to ensure the ethical, transparent and effective use of AI technologies in public service delivery.

Officials say the collaboration will also involve the preparation of a multi-year AI roadmap aligned with Odisha’s urban development goals. This roadmap is intended to identify priority sectors, define implementation pathways and provide an enabling framework for scaling AI tools across various municipal bodies.

Representatives at the signing ceremony highlighted the potential of AI to transform urban administration by enabling evidence-based decision-making, improving transparency, and making city services more responsive to citizen needs.

The move reflects Odisha’s broader ambition to harness digital technologies in governance and urban planning, positioning the state as a proactive adopter of innovation to address contemporary urban challenges.