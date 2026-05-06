Odisha Government Launches ₹500 Crore Rural Infrastructure Projects in Malkangiri

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On Tuesday, May 5, 2026, the Odisha government kicked off a huge infrastructure push in Malkangiri district through its ‘Bikashita Gaon, Bikashita Odisha’ initiative. The Minister for Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, and Drinking Water, Rabi Narayan Naik, unveiled projects worth more than ₹500 crore. At a special program in Malkangiri town, he inaugurated 31 completed projects valued at ₹318.92 crore and laid the foundation stones for 30 new works set to cost ₹184.63 crore.

A major highlight for Malkangiri is building 168 roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) to boost connectivity for hard-to-reach areas. Along with that, there’s an Ayurvedic medical college in the pipeline, bigger drinking water projects, and fresh plans to improve rail connections.

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Looking at the numbers, the district is moving fast—of the 422 projects started in 2024-25, they’ve finished 392 already. For this year, the government’s working on 964 new projects with a total value of ₹43.96 crore. On top of all that, Minister Naik launched the ‘Pragati Pathe Yuva Malkangiri’ program to back local youth, handing out sports kits, modern gym gear, and newspapers to help them grow beyond just academics.

The event wasn’t all about roads and buildings though. They handed out work orders and financial support under the Antyodaya housing scheme straight to the people who need it. Plus, the three best-performing schools in the Class X board exams got special recognition. Several top officials and leaders joined in—including Nabarangpur MP Balabhadra Majhi, MLAs Narasingha Madkami and Mangu Khilla, and the Malkangiri Collector, Prathamesh Arvind Rajeshirke.