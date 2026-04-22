Odisha Government Hosts Mass Wedding: 1,000 New Couples; ₹60,000 Assistance

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On Tuesday, Odisha successfully organized a huge mass wedding event across 27 districts, completed in one day. About 1,000 couples got married, under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Bibaha Yojana (MKBY).The Department of Women and Child Development led the charge, marking a big step for the state in boosting social welfare and promoting unity.

In Balasore district, the main ceremony took place at the Padmavati Amusement Water Park. The district administration teamed up with several agencies to make it happen. Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, who also heads the Women & Child Development department, showed up as the chief guest. She met 56 couples, offering her well-wishes and personal blessings during the celebration.

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Speaking to the crowd, Deputy CM Parida said she was thrilled about the event’s turnout. She took the chance to urge parents and young people to stand up against persistent social problems—especially child marriage and dowry. Her message went beyond the weddings themselves, focusing on the bigger push for a society free from financial exploitation.

The event drew plenty of government and political heavyweights. MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Government Deputy Chief Whip Gobinda Chandra Das, State Women’s Commission Chairperson Shobhana Mohanty, local MLAs, and Balasore District Collector Suryabanshi Mayur Vikas were all there, along with various officials making sure everything ran smoothly.

Kanya Vivaha Yojana aims to help families who struggle with financial and social pressures when marrying off their daughters. Each eligible bride receives ₹60,000 in support. Out of that, ₹45,000 goes straight into the bride’s bank account through Direct Benefit Transfer, providing some financial stability. The remaining ₹15,000 covers the costs of organizing and holding the wedding ceremony itself.