Odisha Government Cancels 267 Land Allotments as Crackdown on Idle Industries Intensifies

Advertisement

The Odisha government’s no longer tolerating letting industrial resources go to waste. They’re cracking down hard on companies which acquired land from the state but never used it. Industries Minister Sampad Swain told the State Assembly the government cancelled 267 land allotments so far and slapped dozens of other units with show-cause notices for not starting up.

Most of these companies grabbed land through the Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO), then just let it sit empty for years. Out of 914 closed or inactive industries, IDCO sent show-cause notices to 665. Besides the 267 cancellations already locked in, 25 more units are getting fresh notices and another 81 face forceful eviction proceedings.

Advertisement

This isn’t just about idle land—it’s about stopping “land banking.” That’s when a company buys subsidized land not to build, but to stash it away, hoping it’ll gain value. All this hoarding keeps real investors out, blocks jobs, and slows down Odisha’s growth. The state’s message is pretty blunt: land’s not for collecting dust, it’s for real economic activity.

Minister Swain made it clear—there’s no room for “non-performance” anymore. The strategy now is tight monitoring, making sure every acre pulls its weight for GDP and jobs. For five cases tangled up in court, the government’s pushing hard to get the land back as fast as possible.

But it goes beyond punishing inactive units. It’s part of a bigger plan to fix the “land bank.” By reclaiming unused plots, Odisha wants to create a stockpile ready for new industries—green energy, electronics manufacturing, IT, and others looking to set up shop. Redistributing this land might revitalize industrial estates, making sure the state’s infrastructure helps actual producers, not just companies sitting on empty plots.