Odisha girl adopted in US: Adoptive mother Sushi John’s emotional letter surfaces, watch

Balasore: A heart-wrenching letter from Shushi John, the adoptive mother of Sejal John, has surfaced, revealing the depth of her pain and love for her daughter. Sejal, who had accused her mother of harassment and abuse, has admitted to fabricating the allegations to reunite with her boyfriend, Amar Das, in India.

In the letter, dated November 21, 2025, Shushi John writes to Sejal, expressing her sorrow and disappointment. “Dear Sage, Knowing that you are leaving, my heart is filled with pain and sorrow. I am sorry that you have ruined your mother’s name. You know what I have done for you and how much I love you and care for you,” she writes.

Sejal, who is currently staying at Shakti Sadan, Balasore Nari Sangh, had traveled from America to India to be with Amar. However, she has been unable to meet him. Her actions have led to a public outcry, with many questioning her motivations and the circumstances surrounding her allegations.

Shushi John’s letter highlights the strong bond between her and Sejal, despite the controversy. “You will take care of yourself. May God bless you. You are always in my heart, Sage. I bid you farewell with love,” she writes, showcasing her enduring love and concern for her daughter.

The incident has sparked a heated debate, with many calling for Sejal to be held accountable for her actions. Meanwhile, Amar has been detained by the police for allegedly demanding money from Sejal’s adoptive parents.

