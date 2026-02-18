Odisha gains momentum in AI, semiconductor ecosystem, says IT Minister Vaishnaw

Advertisement

Odisha is steadily emerging as a key hub for artificial intelligence and semiconductor technology, with Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighting the state’s growing capabilities and expanding technology ecosystem during the India-AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi.

The minister described Odisha as an emerging centre for advanced electronics and IT, noting that institutions such as IIT Bhubaneswar are playing a crucial role in strengthening semiconductor research and ecosystem development through initiatives such as the NaMo semiconductor laboratory.

The state’s participation at the summit showcased its expanding AI ecosystem, with more than 10 startups, research organisations and technology partners demonstrating applied AI solutions and government-linked initiatives, reflecting growing innovation activity.

Advertisement

Odisha has also entered into a strategic partnership with AI firm Sarvam to develop sovereign AI capabilities and expand Odia-language AI applications, aimed at strengthening digital infrastructure and enabling large-scale deployment of artificial intelligence solutions.

The state government has been increasingly focusing on leveraging AI to improve public service delivery, agriculture, healthcare and education, positioning technology as a key driver of administrative efficiency and economic development.

The growing focus on artificial intelligence and semiconductor research marks a structural shift in Odisha’s economic positioning, as the state seeks to expand beyond traditional industrial sectors and build a stronger presence in high-value technology industries.

The recognition from the Union minister reflects Odisha’s increasing role in India’s broader technology ecosystem, as the country accelerates efforts to strengthen domestic capabilities in artificial intelligence, semiconductor research and digital infrastructure.