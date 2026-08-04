Odisha Flood Crisis: 8.63 Lakh Affected, 2.67 Lakh Evacuated as Relief Operations Continue

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As flood conditions begin to ease across Odisha, the state government has said relief and rehabilitation efforts will continue until every affected village is safe for residents to return. More than 8.63 lakh people have been impacted by the recent flooding, prompting large-scale evacuations and emergency assistance across several districts.

Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari on Monday said the floods affected 22 of Odisha’s 30 districts, disrupting normal life across 85 blocks, 656 Gram Panchayats and 1,458 villages. Several Urban Local Bodies also came under the impact of the inundation.

According to the minister, a total of 8,63,909 people have been affected by the floods, while 2,67,301 residents were evacuated from vulnerable areas and shifted to safer locations. Although water levels have started falling in most parts of the state, he said district administrations have been instructed not to send displaced families back until floodwaters have completely receded from their native villages.

The government, he added, is continuing to operate relief centres for evacuees, ensuring they remain sheltered until conditions are considered safe.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the state administration remains fully committed to protecting every flood-affected family as Odisha transitions from rescue operations to recovery.

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In a post on X on Monday, the Chief Minister said an initial assistance package of Rs 110 crore has been sanctioned after assessing the situation in the affected areas. Of this, Rs 26 crore has already been released in advance to support immediate relief measures.

Majhi said rescue operations are continuing on a war footing with personnel from the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Fire Services. Relief camps are providing food, drinking water and fodder for livestock, while the government has assured that all essential services and humanitarian assistance will continue until normalcy is fully restored.

Alongside rescue and relief operations, the Health Department has intensified its preparedness to address medical emergencies arising from the floods.

Earlier, on July 30, Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling announced a series of special measures aimed at safeguarding vulnerable populations, particularly pregnant women, during the disaster. He said ensuring the timely evacuation of expectant mothers and facilitating their transportation to hospitals remains one of the department’s highest priorities.

Mahaling also pointed to the heightened risk of snakebite incidents during flooding, noting that such cases typically increase when large areas remain submerged. To strengthen the state’s public health response, a review committee headed by the Principal Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department has been constituted to monitor the evolving situation and coordinate flood-related healthcare interventions across affected regions.