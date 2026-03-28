Odisha Finalizes Land for Rs 200 Crore IT Hub in Sambalpur

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The Odisha government just wrapped up the land identification process for a new Rs 200 crore IT project in Sambalpur. Vishal Kumar Dev, the Principal Secretary of Electronics and IT, checked out the site and went over the location and structural plans for an upcoming IT Park and IT Tower. This whole thing is part of a larger push by the state to set up technology centers in smaller cities like Rourkela, Jharsuguda, and Berhampur.

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The project will offer ready-to-use office spaces—a kind of “plug-and-play” arrangement—for both big multinationals and local startups. The state has set aside about Rs 200 crore to build the IT Tower and the park’s infrastructure around it. Officials expect the new hub will give a good boost to the local economy and spark growth among small supporting businesses. Interest in real estate along the Burla-Sambalpur corridor has already picked up.

To get more out of the project, the government’s teaming up with local schools like VSSUT (Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology) and IIM Sambalpur. They’re planning a Center of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence at VSSUT for research and advanced training. The IT department is also talking to Zoho about new skill-building programs to help local graduates land better jobs.