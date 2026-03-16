Odisha Farmers Receive ₹684 Cr PM-KISAN 22nd Installment: Full Details
By combining central aid with state-specific schemes like CM-KISAN, Subhadra and paddy procurement initiative, the "double-engine" government is effectively aiming to increase rural incomes and securing the financial future of the state’s farming families.
Odisha’s Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, shared that about 34.24 lakh farmers across the state just got a collective payout of ₹684 crore. This was the 22nd round of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced during an event in Guwahati, Assam. On a national scale, nearly 9.32 crore farmers each saw ₹2,000 deposited straight into their bank accounts.
Majhi talked about the benefits of having the BJP running both the state and central governments, saying this teamwork is making a real difference in the lives of farming families. He pointed out that when you add the support from PM-KISAN with Odisha’s own CM-KISAN scheme and the Subhadra Yojana, a lot of farmers are now earning much more each year. For him, these payments aren’t just money—they’re a show of respect, and they help farmers stand on their own feet.
But it’s not just about direct cash help. The Chief Minister also mentioned several state-driven efforts to support agriculture, like buying paddy from farmers at ₹3,100 per quintal and rolling out the “Krushak Vidyanidhi” scheme, which gives scholarships to farmers’ kids for higher studies. Majhi stressed that PM-KISAN is crucial because it lets farmers buy important stuff like seeds and fertilizers. On top of that, Odisha’s CM-KISAN scheme adds another ₹4,000 a year for eligible farmers.
To keep these benefits flowing, Majhi urged farmers to finish all the required paperwork—like e-KYC, updating land records, and linking Aadhaar with bank accounts. Wrapping up, he said boosting agriculture is at the heart of his government’s push to build a “Prosperous Odisha” and called on everyone to pitch in and help turn that goal into reality.