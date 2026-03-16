Odisha Farmers Receive ₹684 Cr PM-KISAN 22nd Installment: Full Details

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Odisha’s Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, shared that about 34.24 lakh farmers across the state just got a collective payout of ₹684 crore. This was the 22nd round of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced during an event in Guwahati, Assam. On a national scale, nearly 9.32 crore farmers each saw ₹2,000 deposited straight into their bank accounts.

Majhi talked about the benefits of having the BJP running both the state and central governments, saying this teamwork is making a real difference in the lives of farming families. He pointed out that when you add the support from PM-KISAN with Odisha’s own CM-KISAN scheme and the Subhadra Yojana, a lot of farmers are now earning much more each year. For him, these payments aren’t just money—they’re a show of respect, and they help farmers stand on their own feet.

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But it’s not just about direct cash help. The Chief Minister also mentioned several state-driven efforts to support agriculture, like buying paddy from farmers at ₹3,100 per quintal and rolling out the “Krushak Vidyanidhi” scheme, which gives scholarships to farmers’ kids for higher studies. Majhi stressed that PM-KISAN is crucial because it lets farmers buy important stuff like seeds and fertilizers. On top of that, Odisha’s CM-KISAN scheme adds another ₹4,000 a year for eligible farmers.

To keep these benefits flowing, Majhi urged farmers to finish all the required paperwork—like e-KYC, updating land records, and linking Aadhaar with bank accounts. Wrapping up, he said boosting agriculture is at the heart of his government’s push to build a “Prosperous Odisha” and called on everyone to pitch in and help turn that goal into reality.