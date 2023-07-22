Odisha: Family of ex MLA in dire straits, sells eggs for a living!, watch

Jajpur: The family of a former MLA of Odisha is in dire straits. One of the former MLA’s son is reportedly selling eggs for a living. Even the family does not have a proper house to live and thus living in a wretched house that needs repair at many places.

The condition of the family turns even worse in the rainy days. The walls of the house are week and may collapse anytime due to rain. Holes are visible in various parts of the wall.

Apart from this, this family reportedly is not getting the benefit of the Govt schemes like ration card, allowance, health card and gas etc. This is the family of late Baidhar Singh, former MLA of Sukinda Assembly constituency in Jajpur district of Odisha.

Sukinda Assembly Constituency has always been in the limelight in the country. There are mines and factories in this area. Kalinganagar Industrial Center here has been recognized as the steel capital of India.

Similarly, the most valuable chromite metal is found in Kaliapani mining area here. However, the image of poverty can often be seen in this area. Although the government is paying special attention to this area, the government schemes are not reaching to the real beneficiaries. That is why cases like ‘Nagada malnutrition’ was in the discussion in the whole country. However, the family of the ex-MLA representing this electoral assembly is still struggling for food, clothing and shelter.

Baidhar’s house is in Rampilo village of Danagadi block. He was an MLA from Congress party from 1961 to 1967 for the Sukinda Assembly constituency. At that time, he worked with the then 3 Chief Ministers, late Biju Patnaik, Biren Mitra, and Sadashiv Tripathi, and led the Sukinda region in many ways of development.

At that time, the Sukinda Assembly seat was reserved for Scheduled Castes. Although he had little education, he was involved with many social organizations and became an MLA through social service.

Baidhar Singh died on March 8, 2010.These days his two sons are in dire straits.

Trilochan, son of the former MLA is making a living by selling eggs with the help of an auto in the local area. He also runs a chicken shop in the village. He is deprived of getting a house under the govt scheme because there is an Auto in his name. No one listened to him as he made complaint in the block. However, his small business is carried on the Auto.

Another son is raising the family by adopting Agriculture.

Though crores of rupees are being spent for the development of this area there is not a single good road to Rampilo village in Danagadi Block.

Trilochan Singh hesitated to identify himself as a member of the family of the former MLA of the prosperous electoral assembly like Sukinda. He also expressed his displeasure for not getting the government benefits.

On the other hand, Danagadi BDO said that all government assistance will be provided to his family by drawing attention to this matter as soon as possible.

It is to be noted that when the government schemes do not reach the families of former MLAs, we can guess how far they will reach the common people. Therefore, there is a need for the district administration to pay special attention to this aspect.