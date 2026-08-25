Odisha Eyes Satellite Launch Centre, Plans New Science and GIS Facilities

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Odisha is considering a proposal to establish a satellite launch centre in the state, with the government already holding preliminary discussions with the Centre on the possibility, Science and Technology Minister Krushna Chandra Patra said on Monday.

The proposal was discussed during Patra’s recent visit to New Delhi, including with Union Minister of State for Atomic Energy and Space Science Jitendra Singh. Patra disclosed the development while addressing a National Space Day programme organised by the Odisha Space Applications Centre (ORSAC) in Bhubaneswar.

The proposed facility forms part of a broader push by the state government to strengthen scientific research and technology-driven initiatives. Patra said the government was giving priority to such projects while also seeking to encourage greater interest in science among school students.

ORSAC, meanwhile, is already playing a role in the state’s use of space-based technology. Patra said the centre generates satellite-derived information relating to agricultural land, groundwater and mineral resources. Such data, he said, is being used by the government for planning and resource management and has, in some cases, helped reduce public expenditure.

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The minister also drew attention to the growing presence of Odisha-based startups in technology development. Drones and other equipment produced by startups in the state are being used in India’s defence sector, he said.

Alongside the proposed satellite launch facility, the state has plans for several new scientific and technology-related infrastructure projects. Patra said a Science Bhavan, a new ORSAC building and a Geographic Information System (GIS) laboratory would be established in Odisha.

The government’s focus is also extending to scientific infrastructure outside Bhubaneswar. Additional Chief Secretary of the Science and Technology Department Chitra Arumugam said science centres and planetariums have already been established in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Rayagada, Ganjam, Balangir and Rourkela.

The National Space Day programme at ORSAC also included an exhibition, felicitation of startups and the presentation of awards to winners of school-level competitions.

For Odisha, the latest proposal adds a new dimension to its expanding use of satellite applications and technology. While discussions on a launch centre are still at a preliminary stage, the government is simultaneously building scientific facilities, supporting technology-based projects and encouraging students to engage with space science.