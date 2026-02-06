Odisha Extends Chit Fund Refund Deadline to March 31, Aims to Clear Long-Pending Small Investor Claims

Advertisement

The Odisha government has extended the refund deadline for chit fund scam victims till March 31, offering additional time to small depositors whose claims remain unsettled despite being found eligible under the state’s compensation framework.

The decision, communicated by the Finance Department, is aimed at accelerating the settlement of pending refund applications that were delayed due to verification gaps, incomplete documentation, or lack of access to digital claim processes. Officials said the extension is intended to ensure that eligible beneficiaries are not denied compensation because of procedural hurdles.

The revised timeline primarily covers depositors who invested up to ₹10,000 and whose claims have already been recommended by the Justice M M Das Commission of Inquiry. It also includes a separate group of investors linked to the Golden Land Developers Group of Companies, where individuals who deposited up to ₹8,000 but missed out during the earlier phase of refunds are now being given another opportunity.

According to officials familiar with the process, a significant number of claims remain unresolved despite repeated extensions, largely due to missing deposit receipts, bank account discrepancies, and migration of investors over the years. The state has therefore opted to keep the window open while urging claimants to complete the formalities well ahead of the new deadline.

Eligible investors are required to verify their application status through the OPID portal and submit necessary documents before the concerned Revenue Inspector. These include valid identity proof, original money receipts, and bank details for direct transfer of funds. Once verification is completed, refunds are expected to be credited within the prescribed timeframe.

The refund exercise forms part of Odisha’s long running effort to compensate victims of fraudulent chit fund and Ponzi schemes that operated across the state in the previous decade, disproportionately affecting low income households and first time investors. While multiple phases of payouts have already been completed, authorities acknowledge that the process has been slowed by legal proceedings related to seized assets and the scale of affected depositors.

By extending the deadline once again, the government has signalled its intent to close residual claims and bring greater finality to the compensation process. Officials have indicated that claimants who fail to act within the revised timeline may find it difficult to seek relief later, making the current extension a crucial opportunity for pending beneficiaries.