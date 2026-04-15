Odisha Excise: Minister Mandates Transparent E-Lotteries and Direct Mahua Procurement

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Excise Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan announced that the state is officially moving away from the Minimum Guaranteed Quantity (MGQ) system. The new policy implements the Minimum Guaranteed Excise Revenue (MGER) model

This means liquor vendors don’t have to stress over hitting sales targets anymore.

For clean, transparent licensing, the National Informatics Centre (NIC) has been put in charge of building and managing a new e-lottery system. NIC laid out its tech framework for digitally assigning licenses to “Off-shops,” “On-shops,” and premium liquor retailers, keeping human interference and corruption out of the picture.

Reforms are hitting the Out-Still (OS) liquor sector, too. At a recent meeting, Minister Harichandan laid down the law with OS vendors, demanding they step up hygiene and modernize their production methods. He’s urging them to ditch old, unsanitary practices and use modern techniques to raise the quality and safety of OS liquor. The plan is to standardize production across the state but still keep traditional roots alive.

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The supply chain for mahua flowers—the main ingredient in OS liquor—is also seeing a shake-up. The Excise Department wants to back local gatherers and stop the black market trade, so Minister Harichandan has told vendors to cut out the middlemen and buy mahua flowers directly from traders and collectors. This lets tribal gatherers and local communities get fair prices, and it brings more accountability to the process. By minimizing middlemen, the government hopes to stop price hikes and illegal stockpiling.

The Minister also made it clear that the state isn’t backing down on illegal liquor. He doubled down on the zero-tolerance approach, targeting illegal distilleries and bringing stricter control over Non-Duty Paid (NDP) liquor. To support this, the government is filling vacant department jobs and giving excise officers advanced training. On top of that, mandatory “Track & Trace” technology and CCTV cameras at all licensed sales points will help keep smuggling and unauthorized sales in check. This is how the state plans to tighten its grip on the liquor trade and keep the system clean.