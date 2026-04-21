Odisha Enforces Compensatory Irrigation Policy: New Rules for Industrial Land Acquisition

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In April 2026, the Odisha government rolled out a policy meant to balance industrial growth with the need to protect farmland. Borrowing a page from “compensatory afforestation,” they put in place a Compensatory Irrigation system.

Now, when industries need to buy irrigated or soon-to-be-irrigated farmland—something that sometimes can’t be avoided—they have to make up for the lost irrigation capacity, and pay a premium.

The Water Resources Department wants to make sure that industrialization doesn’t come at the cost of food security or existing irrigation networks (what’s called “ayacut” locally). The government still tries to protect farmland from being converted, but it admits that big projects sometimes need large, connected stretches of land, and those often fall in irrigated regions.

Compensatory Irrigation—How It Works

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1. The “Double Capacity” Rule:

Industries face a big condition: they have to create irrigation for double the area they take.

• New Irrigation Creation: Any industry acquiring irrigated land must bear the full cost of creating new irrigation potential for twice the area (ayacut) lost.

• Restoring Canals: If a project blocks an existing canal, the company has to restore water to affected farmers, either by rerouting canals or setting up pump systems. If that can’t be done, they owe double the downstream irrigation they disrupted.

2. Location Hierarchy:

There’s a clear priority list for where these new irrigation facilities should be placed:

• Primary: Within the same project area where the land was lost (via canal extension or pumped systems).

• Secondary: If the above is not feasible, through Lift Irrigation projects (by the Odisha Lift Irrigation Corporation) in the same block or district.

• Tertiary: If local options are exhausted, facilities can be developed in a neighbouring district.

3. Costs and Payment Terms

Recognizing that these water projects usually take around three years to build—not to mention inflation—the government tightened the payment conditions:

• 25% Surcharge: Companies must pay a quarter more than the current estimated cost, to cover rising prices.

• Asset Compensation: If an irrigation structure (or the land it stands on) is lost or abandoned, the company reimburses the full spending amount.

• Affidavit & Water Fund: Firms must sign a sworn statement to cover any surprise costs that pop up later and must keep funding the state’s Water Conservation Fund.

Enforcement and Supervision

The Water Resources Department is in charge. Their job is to scout out possible replacement sites, run surveys, prepare detailed reports, and keep an eye on construction and quality.

Odisha is setting a new precedent: tying industrial land purchases directly to creating twice as much irrigation as is lost. This puts the full responsibility—financial and practical—onto the industries, while strengthening the state’s irrigation capacity. Even when farmland switches over to factories, the overall irrigated area is guaranteed to grow.