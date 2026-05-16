Odisha Electoral Roll Revision 2026: CEO R.S. Gopalan Details SIR Phase-III Timeline

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Odisha is about to launch a huge data verification push as the Election Commission of India (ECI) prepares for Phase-III of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. R.S. Gopalan, Odisha’s Chief Electoral Officer, is leading the charge to build a clean, error-free database for the state’s 3.34 crore eligible voters. The campaign runs in sync with the national census’s house-listing—so 16 states and three Union Territories will be updating their rolls at the same time.

It starts with a ten-day prep blitz, from May 20 to May 29, all about training staff and printing materials. Once that’s done, the real action kicks off on May 30. Odisha has 38,123 polling booths currently which is expected to increase to 45,255.

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For the next month, till June 28, 45,255 Booth-Level Officers (BLOs) will go door-to-door across Odisha, checking voter details in person. Alongside, authorities will be rationalizing polling stations to make sure voting is as accessible as possible.

Transparency is a big deal here. To keep the process fair, 27,723 Booth-Level Agents (BLAs)—picked by political parties—will join in. The ECI wants every party to place at least one BLA at each polling booth to watch over the fieldwork. This is not their initial attempt: in previous SIR phases, nearly 590 million voters from 13 states and Union Territories had their data reviewed, because of more than 6.3 lakh BLOs and 9.2 lakh BLAs.

The final steps come later in the summer. Odisha’s draft electoral roll will be published on July 5, and from then until August 4, citizens can submit claims and objections. Election officials will handle those submissions over the following weeks, with September 2 as the last day to sort out any claims. If everything stays on track, the updated electoral roll will go public on September 6.