Odisha Dominates IndiaSkills 2025-26: Secures Top Spot with 57 Medals

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Odisha has truly stepped into the spotlight, claiming the top spot at the IndiaSkills 2025–26 national competition. The state didn’t just win—they dominated, taking home 57 medals and showing once again why they’re considered a leader in skill development across the country. For the youth of Odisha, this is a big moment, proving they can outshine their peers nationwide across all kinds of vocational fields.

Their medal haul came from a strong team of 90 participants. Out of them, 15 won Gold, 12 grabbed Silver, and 14 took home Bronze. Plus, 16 more received Medallions for Excellence—just more proof of the high standards Odisha’s competitors brought to the table. It’s clear the World Skill Center (WSC) played a huge role here, sharpening the skills of Odisha’s young talents to reach global benchmarks.

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After the results came in, Odisha’s Minister for Skill Development and Technical Education, Sampad Chandra Swain, shared his heartfelt congratulations with the winners. He pointed straight to the state’s top-notch training facilities and a solid support system that’s all about nurturing talent. Bhupendra Singh Poonia, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, and Rashmi Ranjan Mohapatra, CEO of the World Skill Center, echoed his praise, highlighting the discipline and technical know-how the team displayed.

The IndiaSkills competition itself, run by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), brought together over 650 competitors from every corner of India. Events happened everywhere from Greater Noida to specialized venues in Odisha, with contests ranging from construction and manufacturing, to ICT and the creative arts. When the Odisha winners returned home, officials welcomed them like heroes at Biju Patnaik International Airport, celebrating just how strong the “Skilled-in-Odisha” identity has become.

Now, the very best from this championship are set to represent India at the WorldSkills Competition—a global stage where the stakes are even higher. Odisha’s leaders believe the training and support from the World Skill Center and the Skill Development and Technical Education Department will help these young pros keep winning, now in the international arena.