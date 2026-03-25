Odisha Diverts 14,433 Hectares of Forest Land for 176 Mining Projects in 10 Years

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Odisha’s Forest, Environment, and Climate Change Minister, Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia, told the state Assembly that over the past decade, 14,433 hectares of forest land got cleared for 176 mining projects statewide. He answered a question from MLA Sofia Firdous, regarding the scale of industrial expansion into forest zones.

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Looking at the numbers, it’s clear there’s a big regional difference. The Rourkela circle took the biggest hit—8,676 hectares gone. Next up was Angul with 3,794 hectares diverted. Koraput lost 492 hectares, Baripada 470, and Sambalpur barely lost any—just 0.073 hectares. On the other hand, in Bhubaneswar, Bhawanipatna, and Berhampur, not a single hectare of forest was taken for mining during these ten years.

For restoration, Minister Singkhuntia said more than 11,214 hectares have been handed over and registered in favor of the Forest Department to support Compensatory Afforestation (CA). Of that, they’ve already planted on 4,228 hectares. These efforts aim to mitigate the environmental loss incurred by the extensive mining operations sanctioned across the state.