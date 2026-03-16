Odisha Distributes ₹2.42 Crore in Sports Kits to 485 LWE-Affected Villages: ₹50,000 worth of kits for South-Western Districts

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The Odisha government rolled out a major new effort under its ‘Gramodaya’ campaign, bringing sports kits to 485 villages hit hard by Maoist activity in ten districts. This is part of a bigger push to draw young people from these remote, Left-Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected areas into the mainstream, using sports to nurture talent and encourage healthier, more disciplined lives.

The Department of Sports and Youth Services approved ₹2.42 crore for the project. Every one of the 485 villages on the list gets a sports kit worth ₹50,000. These kits cover all the basics—equipment for cricket, football, volleyball, and badminton, plus indoor games like chess and carrom.

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The initiative reaches across ten districts: Bargarh, Balangir, Boudh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, and Rayagada.

What stands out in this program is its focus on local involvement. The government hands responsibility for buying the equipment to youth clubs inside the villages. If a village doesn’t have a youth club, District Sports Officers step in to help set one up. The idea is to tighten social bonds and channel young people’s energy in a positive direction.

Officials emphasize that ‘Gramodaya’ goes far beyond simply handing out kits—it’s meant to send a signal of peace and hope to these communities. By identifying talent in these remote spots, the government wants to offer real options to teenagers who might otherwise get drawn into extremist movements. This program ties directly into the Home Affairs Ministry’s target to end the Maoist threat nationwide by March 2026, matching social development with ongoing security efforts.