Odisha Deputy CM Reviews Dhauli development and Rath Yatra

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Odisha’s Deputy Chief Minister and Tourism Minister, Pravati Parida, led a high-level review meeting on Tuesday at Paryatan Bhawan in Bhubaneswar. This session focused on checking how well the state’s tourism infrastructure projects are progressing, looking at private investments, exploring development plans for tourist destinations, and narrowing down on promotional efforts across Odisha. The meeting brought together a mix of key people—Ekamra-Bhubaneswar MLA Babu Singh, Pipili MLA Ashrit Pattnaik, Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Tourism Balwant Singh, Director of Tourism Deepankar Mohapatra, and other senior officials from the Tourism Department.

The big topic on the table was how ongoing development is shaping up around the heritage site of Dhauli. The Dhauli Master Plan took center stage, as Deputy CM Parida pushed for eco-friendly tourism and a smoother experience for visitors. She called for electric vehicles to ferry tourists and locals, making travel greener and easier. Besides Dhauli, Parida focused on beautifying heritage sites along the Bhubaneswar–Puri corridor. Kapileswar Temple, Sukhmeswar Temple, and Dasia Bauri Pitha got special mention. She told officials to get started on these projects alongside relevant departments, once all permissions and approvals are secured.

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With Rath Yatra coming up—bringing in pilgrims and tourists from all over—the team finalized promotional and advertising plans for the Bhubaneswar–Puri corridor. To elevate the overall visitor experience, the Minister assessed several core hospitality and safety initiatives. She looked at ways to increase local homestays, grow adventure tourism, and set strict safety, security, and sanitation rules for top tourist spots statewide. The aim is clear: brand Odisha as a clean, vibrant, and safe travel destination.

On the investment side, Parida reviewed how Odisha plans to attract more investments from the private sector into tourism. She insisted there needs to be a dedicated tourism land bank, which would smooth out land allocation for new hospitality and infrastructure projects. Wrapping things up, she praised the Tourism Department for moving quickly—making sure hospitality ventures get their approvals on time and private investors receive their capital investment subsidies without delay.