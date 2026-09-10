Odisha Deputy CM Orders Faster Power Infrastructure Work in Niali

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Tata Power has been asked to speed up power infrastructure work in Niali after Odisha Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo reviewed the electricity network in the constituency on September 9.

The review comes with a focus on improving the capacity and upkeep of the local distribution system. Singh Deo has directed the company to undertake renovation and capacity expansion of the 33KV line network serving the area.

The minister also called for faster work on key distribution equipment. Tata Power was instructed to complete the technical restoration and modernisation of Air Break (AB) switches and power distribution transformers.

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Some of the directions were aimed at routine maintenance rather than new infrastructure. Singh Deo ordered targeted drives to clear heavy vegetation and creepers from around transformers and power lines. The overgrowth can lead to short-circuits and unexpected power outages in local areas.

Electrical safety at homes was another issue taken up during the meeting. The Energy Minister directed officials to ensure that household earthing safety standards are strictly followed across Niali.

The administration will also keep a close watch on how the work progresses. Singh Deo said he would carry out surprise visits to Niali without prior notice to assess the work on the ground and check whether the required improvements are being implemented properly.

The review meeting was attended by Niali MLA Chhabi Malik, senior officials from the Energy Ministry and representatives of Tata Power. It covered both infrastructure upgrades and measures to improve the reliability and safety of electricity services in the constituency.