Odisha Deputy CM Inaugurates OPTCL’s Advanced Power Simulation Lab to Boost Grid Reliability

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Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, the Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha, kicked off the opening of a power system simulation lab on Monday, May 4, 2026. The lab is located at the Power Training Centre (PTC) at Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) in Chandaka, Bhubaneswar. At the event, Singh Deo teamed up with OPTCL CMD Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma and other officials to launch a new training calendar for the upcoming term.

Singh Deo talked about how important the project is, calling it proof that the state government wants to create a modern, dependable, and tech-heavy power sector. He said the lab fits right into the big-picture goal for “Viksit Odisha,” making sure the state’s infrastructure doesn’t fall behind as technology moves forward.

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This lab packs high end simulation tech. Engineers can model complicated grid scenarios, run detailed load flow studies, and check the stability of the system. What stands out most is how the facility lets them simulate fault conditions in real time. That means they can test responses to possible grid failures safely—without risking the real power supply.

Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma, OPTCL’s CMD, called the lab a “Centre of Excellence” focused on research, innovation, and building expertise. It’s set up for hands-on training, especially for engineers from OPTCL and the State Load Despatch Centre (SLDC). Building these skills is going to make data-driven decisions smoother and improve how the grid handles emergencies—especially now that Odisha needs more power and is bringing more renewable energy into its network.