Odisha Delivers 28,383 Houses to PVTGs Under PM JANMAN, Strengthening Last-Mile Tribal Housing Coverage

Odisha has provided 28,383 houses to Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan, marking significant progress in improving housing access for some of the most marginalised communities in the state.

According to a report by The Times of India, the housing support was delivered under the Centre’s PM JANMAN mission, which focuses on saturating PVTG habitations with essential services. The scheme aims to address long-standing gaps in housing, infrastructure and access to welfare benefits among these vulnerable tribal communities.

PM JANMAN was launched to ensure comprehensive development of PVTGs through coordinated interventions across sectors. The housing component is being implemented largely through the framework of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin, with targeted identification of eligible tribal households living in kutcha or semi-permanent structures. The objective is to provide permanent housing with basic amenities to improve safety, sanitation and overall living conditions.

Odisha has one of the largest PVTG populations in the country. Many of these communities reside in remote forested and hilly regions where access to roads, electricity, drinking water and healthcare remains limited. Delivering housing in such areas requires logistical coordination, land identification and sustained administrative monitoring.

The PM JANMAN initiative goes beyond housing. It seeks to cover multiple development indicators including road connectivity, piped water supply, electrification, mobile network access, education support, healthcare services and livelihood opportunities. The mission follows a saturation approach so that eligible families receive benefits without exclusion.

The provision of 28,383 houses indicates movement on the ground, particularly in districts with concentrated tribal populations. However, housing is only one component of long-term welfare improvement. Sustainable outcomes will depend on whether supporting infrastructure such as drinking water, toilets, roads and income generation schemes are delivered alongside housing units.

Officials have stated that the focus remains on identifying remaining eligible households and accelerating coverage in difficult terrain. Implementation monitoring and coordination between central and state agencies will play a key role in maintaining progress.

For Odisha, the housing numbers reflect administrative momentum in tribal welfare. The larger challenge lies in ensuring that these houses translate into durable improvements in living standards, education access, health outcomes and economic participation for PVTG families.

As PM JANMAN advances toward its broader goals, continued emphasis on inclusive execution will determine how effectively the mission closes development gaps in tribal regions across the state.