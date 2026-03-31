Odisha Deletes 7.68 Lakh Names from Voter List; CM Mohan Majhi Reports 1.55 Lakh Multiple IDs Found

Advertisement

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi told the State Assembly on Tuesday that the state just removed 7,68,521 names from the voter list—a crucial action to enhance the electoral process. This revision happened over more than a year, from January 6, 2025, to March 22, 2026, as officials kept updating the database to catch and fix any issues.

One thing that stood out in Majhi’s announcement was the sheer number of technical and clerical mistakes they found. During the checks, authorities discovered 1.55 lakh voters had multiple Voter ID cards—basically duplicates scattered across different constituencies. They flagged these right away and took action to stick to the “one voter, one ID” rule, which is crucial for fair elections.

Advertisement

Majhi shared this data after senior MLA Ranendra Pratap Swain asked about it. He explained that they deleted names for a few reasons: some voters had passed away, others had moved permanently, and some entries were just duplicates. The government said they followed strict procedures to make sure real voters weren’t accidentally dropped, all while cracking down on fake entries and errors.

People see this move as a crucial step for transparency in Majhi’s administration. By wiping out those duplicate IDs and correcting the rolls, the state election officials want the voter list to actually reflect who’s eligible to vote right now. Majhi stressed that regular updates like these are vital. They help keep public trust intact and protect the election from manipulation or glitches.