Odisha Cybercrime Surge: 2,803 Cases Reported in 2025

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Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi recently told the Odisha Legislative Assembly that cybercrime has shot up across the state in the past three years. He shared this in a written reply to MLA Amar Ku Nayak, pointing out that these digital crimes just keep climbing, showing how tough cyber security is getting in Odisha.

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The numbers tell the story. In 2023, Odisha logged 2,348 cybercrime cases. That number edged up to 2,501 in 2024, then leaped again to 2,803 in 2025. Every year, it just keeps rising—clear proof that trouble in the digital world isn’t slowing down.

The state isn’t just sitting back, though. To fight back, the government opened 34 cybercrime police stations around Odisha. On top of that, they rolled out awareness campaigns to help people defend themselves and to boost the state’s whole approach to fighting online threats.