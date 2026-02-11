Odisha Crosses Halfway Mark in Kharif Procurement; ₹12,000 Crore Flows to Rural Economy

Advertisement

Odisha has crossed the halfway mark in its Kharif Marketing Season 2025–26 paddy procurement drive, purchasing 50.64 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) so far against a seasonal target of 93 LMT, according to data available on the state Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department’s transparency portal. The current procurement volume represents 54.4 percent of the target, indicating steady momentum as the season progresses.

In quantity terms, the state has procured 506.38 lakh quintals of paddy. With the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for common paddy fixed at ₹2,369 per quintal for the 2025–26 season by the Government of India, the procurement completed so far translates into an estimated ₹11,995 crore worth of purchases.

This means nearly ₹12,000 crore has already flowed into Odisha’s rural economy through direct MSP payments to farmers.

A total of 19.21 lakh farmers have been verified for the current procurement season, of which 11.73 lakh farmers have sold paddy so far, resulting in a participation rate of roughly 61 percent. Based on the current procurement value, the average realisation per participating farmer works out to approximately ₹1 lakh, although individual earnings vary depending on acreage, yield and quantity sold.

District-wise data shows that Western Odisha continues to dominate procurement volumes. Bargarh leads with 64.78 lakh quintals, followed by Kalahandi with 58.84 lakh quintals. Ganjam has recorded 40.16 lakh quintals, while Bolangir and Subarnapur have reported 39.96 lakh quintals and 36.33 lakh quintals respectively. The concentration of procurement in these districts underlines their strong production base and procurement infrastructure.

If Odisha achieves its full procurement target of 93 LMT at the prevailing MSP, the total payout to farmers could exceed ₹22,000 crore for the season. That would represent one of the largest seasonal liquidity infusions into the state’s rural economy.

While the MSP mechanism ensures assured prices for farmers, the procurement cycle also feeds into the broader public distribution system. After milling, the procured paddy is converted into rice for supply under the Public Distribution System (PDS) and other food security schemes. The scale of procurement therefore not only supports farmer incomes but also sustains the state’s food security operations.

From a fiscal perspective, procurement expenditure represents a substantial cash outflow during the season. However, much of the grain enters the central pool managed by the Food Corporation of India, with cost sharing and reimbursements structured under national food security arrangements. The economic effect, therefore, lies primarily in direct rural income generation rather than revenue generation for the state government.

With 45 percent of the target still to be achieved, the pace of arrivals in the coming weeks will determine whether Odisha meets or surpasses its planned procurement level. The current numbers suggest steady progress, strong farmer engagement and significant rural cash circulation already underway.

The direction is clear. With procurement past the halfway mark and nearly ₹12,000 crore already disbursed at MSP rates, the Kharif cycle is emerging as a major driver of rural income and seasonal economic activity across Odisha.