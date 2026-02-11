Odisha Crosses 800 Jan Aushadhi Kendras Mark, No Mobile Units Proposed Yet

Advertisement

Odisha has reached a significant milestone in affordable healthcare distribution, with 803 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras now operational across the state, according to information shared by the Union government in Parliament. The expansion reflects the steady growth of the generic medicine network aimed at reducing out-of-pocket healthcare expenses for citizens.

Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Anupriya Patel informed the Rajya Sabha that the 803 outlets were functional in Odisha as of December 31, 2025. Of these, 21 Kendras are operating from government premises, a move intended to improve accessibility in public institutions and densely populated areas.

The Jan Aushadhi Kendras function under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana, a centrally sponsored initiative that promotes the use of quality generic medicines at significantly lower prices compared to branded alternatives. The scheme is designed to make essential medicines affordable for economically weaker sections, particularly in rural and semi-urban regions.

The steady rise in the number of outlets indicates growing penetration of the scheme in Odisha. With more than 800 centres now active, the state has built a substantial distribution footprint, allowing patients easier access to cost-effective drugs for chronic illnesses, emergency treatments and routine prescriptions.

However, the Union government clarified that no proposal has been received from the Odisha government regarding the deployment of mobile Jan Aushadhi vans. The idea of mobile units has been discussed in some regions as a way to serve remote, tribal or disaster-affected areas where permanent infrastructure is limited.

Regulatory constraints currently limit such expansion. Retail drug licences are issued only to fixed premises that meet prescribed storage and infrastructure norms, including temperature control requirements. Existing rules do not allow the issuance of drug sale licences to mobile units, which restricts the introduction of medicine vans under the present framework.

The clarification indicates that, for now, the expansion strategy will continue to focus on fixed-location Kendras rather than mobile distribution models. Any change in this approach would require regulatory adjustments and coordination between state and central authorities.

With healthcare affordability remaining a key policy focus, the continued expansion of Jan Aushadhi Kendras in Odisha signals a strengthening of the public medicine supply network. The next phase of growth is likely to depend on further geographical penetration and infrastructure upgrades rather than mobile outreach solutions.