Odisha Crop Loan Update: ₹8,731Cr Disbursed & 100 Model Mandis Planned

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Cooperation Minister Pradeep Bal Samanta told the Odisha State Assembly that cooperative banks handed out ₹8,731.80 crore in crop loans to about 15.85 lakh farmers during the Rabi 2025-26 season, up to March 17, 2026. That’s already over 92% of this season’s target, which stood at ₹9,500 crore. For the full 2024-25 financial year, both Kharif and Rabi loan disbursements added up to ₹19,361.70 crore, reaching 36.01 lakh farmers in total.

The state is keeping up its support with the short-term agricultural credit interest subsidy scheme. Farmers who repay on time get interest-free loans up to ₹1 lakh. For loans between ₹1 lakh and ₹3 lakh, the government charges just 2% interest—making credit a lot less of a burden.

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The Minister also spoke about overhauling agricultural marketing by setting up “Model Mandis.” These new centers will have drying platforms, digital weighing scales, integrated facilities for grading and packaging, and steady power and water—all in one place. So far, the Cabinet has cleared 38 of these in the first stage, and another 62 are lined up for 2026-27, giving farmers a smoother way to sell their produce.

Infrastructure and Specialized Crop Boosting

The state isn’t ignoring storage or specialized crops, either. Over the next two years, it plans to boost storage capacity by 4 lakh metric tonnes. And for sugarcane, ₹5 crore is set aside in the 2026-27 budget to promote its cultivation around cooperative sugar mills. This should help farmers and mills work together more smoothly, leading to timely procurement and better prices.