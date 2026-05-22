Odisha Creates Dedicated ST & SC Welfare Cadre: 1,032 New Govt Jobs Approved

Advertisement

In order to accelerate welfare delivery and make local governance stronger, The Odisha Cabinet gave its official stamp to the “Odisha Ministerial Services Rules, 2026.” These rules lay out how Junior Assistants, Senior Assistants, Assistant Section Officers, and Section Officers get recruited and managed in district offices and subordinate units under the ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare Department. Some education inspector roles don’t fall under this rule, but for nearly everything else, it’s a major shift.

Historically, ministerial posts within the district offices and subordinate units of the ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare Department were managed by personnel drawn from the District Revenue Ministerial Cadre. People got used to that system, but it slowed things down. Responsibility often got scattered, nobody really felt ownership over the department’s main goals, and delays became routine.

Advertisement

With the 2026 rules, that old approach is out. The department’s breaking away from the revenue cadre entirely and forming its own ministerial workforce. Junior Assistants will be hired directly through the ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare Department, and all promotions will stay in-house. The department wants to run its own show, aiming for faster decisions, stronger accountability, and smoother rollout of key schemes.

This new structure creates 1,032 approved posts, spread across four ranks. Here’s the breakdown—

• Junior Assistants: 630 (at the base recruitment level)

• Senior Assistants: 249

• Assistant Section Officers: 100

• Section Officers: 53

This massive injection of dedicated manpower is expected to drastically upgrade the day-to-day operations of district and block-level offices. The goal is to clear bottlenecks and make sure welfare programs—scholarships, land rights, skill training, housing—reach Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, and Backward Classes without hassle.