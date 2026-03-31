Odisha Corruption Crackdown: 230 Officials Named, 102 Convicted as Vigilance Seizes ₹15 Crore

Advertisement

Since the BJP-led government took over in Odisha, the state has ramped up its fight against corruption in a big way. You see it everywhere—enforcement agencies and the Vigilance department are out in full force. There are regular raids, busts, and searches on officials accused of taking bribes or holding assets far beyond their means. This is the government’s way of saying they have zero tolerance for corruption.

The numbers back it up. Recent stats from the government show they’ve named 230 officials in different corruption cases across a bunch of departments. It’s not just one or two bad apples—the investigations run deep, with the state making it clear they’re serious about cleaning up the system and holding people accountable.

Advertisement

And the courts haven’t wasted time, either. So far, 102 officials have already been convicted. That shows the Vigilance team isn’t just making noise—they’re gathering strong evidence and following through, turning accusations into real consequences for those caught.

It’s not just about sending people to court, either. The financial recoveries are significant. The Vigilance department has seized assets and cash worth Rs 15 crore from those accused—everything from bundles of cash to gold and property believed to be acquired through bribery. That money goes straight back into the state’s coffers, making this crackdown hit where it hurts most.