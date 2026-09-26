Odisha Constitutes CM’s Economic Advisory Council for Vision 2047

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Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has officially constituted the Chief Minister’s Economic Advisory Council (CM-EAC). The new panel will guide the state’s fiscal policy, investments, and long-term economic roadmap.

The council will function as an independent, data-driven think tank. It will directly advise the Chief Minister on public finance, structural reforms, and employment generation.

Strategic Vision for 2036 and 2047

The Finance Department issued the formal notification on Friday. According to the order, the advisory council will anchor its strategy around two major development milestones.

First, the state aims to build a $500 billion economy by 2036 under ‘Samruddha Odisha’ to mark its centenary. Second, the panel will help drive the state toward a $1.5 trillion economy by 2047 under ‘Vikshit Odisha’.

All expert members will serve a two-year tenure from the date of the order.

Diverse Panel of Experts

The advisory council brings together seasoned administrators, global economists, and technology leaders.

Former Odisha Chief Secretary Jugal Kishore Mohapatra joins the council as an expert member. Alongside him, former Chairman of the Paradip Port Authority Santosh Kumar Mohapatra will also serve on the panel.

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The state selected former Union Agriculture Secretary Dr. Shobhana Kumar Pattanayak to steer agricultural policies. In addition, former IMF Senior Economist Arbind Modi joins the body as an expert member focusing on taxation.

Academic leaders feature prominently on the roster as well. The government appointed Dr. Deepak Mishra, Distinguished Visiting Professor at ICRIER, to the council. Similarly, Prof. Srijit Mishra from the University of Hyderabad’s School of Economics joins the team.

To strengthen digital governance, the administration also inducted Pratyush Kumar, Co-founder and CEO of Sarvam AI, to drive artificial intelligence and digital growth.

Administrative Structure and Working Mandate

Top civil servants will anchor the council’s administrative execution. The Chief Secretary and the Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary will serve as ex-officio members.

Meanwhile, the Principal Secretary of the Finance Department will act as Member-Secretary. The Director (Budget) will manage proceedings as the Convenor.

Under its terms of reference, the CM-EAC will evaluate global and national economic trends. It will then assess how these developments affect Odisha’s finances. Furthermore, the panel will focus on MSME expansion, industrial clusters, and green energy transitions.

The council will meet at least once every six months. The Finance Department will function as the Secretariat and provide complete logistical backing.

In addition, the council can invite sector experts, industry figures, and department heads as special invitees. Expert members will serve in an honorary capacity, receiving standard government sitting fees and travel allowances. The notification takes effect immediately.