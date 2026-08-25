Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Says 95% Grievances Resolved at Public Hearings

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Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said 14,519 of the 15,327 grievances received during the first 19 public hearing sessions of his government had been resolved, putting the disposal rate at 95 per cent.

Majhi made the statement in Bhubaneswar on August 24, 2026, after taking part in the 20th public hearing session. More than 600 petitions were received during Monday’s session through both online and offline channels.

The chief minister said the figures reflected his administration’s emphasis on addressing individual complaints and maintaining direct contact with people seeking government intervention. He described empathy, compassion and solidarity with people facing difficulties as the basic principles guiding his government’s approach to governance.

The broader grievance redressal figures cited by Majhi show that the mechanism has also been operating beyond the chief minister’s own hearings. Based on reports covering July 1, 2024 to July 31, 2026, a total of 2,33,344 grievances out of 2,69,394 had been resolved, representing 87 per cent disposal.

Public grievance hearings are also being held at the district and block levels. These sessions are conducted on a rotational basis at district and block headquarters, allowing complaints to be taken up closer to where people live.

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At Monday’s hearing, Majhi gave priority to people with disabilities and those suffering from critical illnesses who had approached the government seeking assistance. Ten ministers and senior officials from different departments accompanied him during the session.

Officials were instructed to act immediately on complaints submitted by critically ill applicants. The chief minister also sanctioned Rs 14.50 lakh in medical assistance for 16 people suffering from various chronic diseases through the Single Window System.

Majhi linked the grievance-redressal process to his government’s wider approach during periods of distress, including natural calamities. He said the administration had continued to reach out to affected people during floods and cyclones.

Referring to farmers affected by unseasonal rainfall in 2024, the chief minister said the government had declared the event a natural disaster and extended assistance even though such unseasonal rain did not fall within the state disaster category. He also said assistance had been provided in response to the current floods.

Majhi said his administration regarded itself as a “people’s government” and maintained that government agencies would reach out wherever members of the public faced difficulties. He also said the government would continue to stand with people in both their hardships and moments of happiness.