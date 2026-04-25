Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Launches ₹580 Cr Projects in Bolangir; Announces New Sugar Mill and Textile Park

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Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi strengthened Western Odisha’s industrial and social infrastructure on Friday, April 24, 2026, by rolling out a wave of development projects worth ₹580 crore in Bolangir. While addressing the state-level National Panchayati Raj Day gathering, Majhi launched 268 projects amounting to ₹329 crore in total and also laid foundation stones for another 36 projects worth ₹252 crore. Two big-ticket announcements stood out: Bolangir will soon get a new Sugar Mill and a Textile Park. Both are meant to boost the local economy and create jobs.

On the social welfare side, Majhi released the first ₹200 crore tranche for the Antyodaya Gruha Yojana. This money will help over 50,000 families build permanent houses—especially those who missed out on previous housing schemes. Each eligible household gets ₹1.2 lakh in aid. Majhi also reaffirmed the government’s push for a “Viksit Bharat,” sharing that Odisha will get another 10 lakh homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

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Recalling his own roots as a former Sarpanch, Majhi spoke about how crucial grassroots governance is. He launched the Panchayati Raj Samikshya Portal and the e-Panchayat Sabha system—moves to make rural administration more transparent and accountable. Already, 200 Gram Panchayats boast ISO certification for efficiency, and over 57,000 women hold leadership positions in rural development across Odisha.

Infrastructure efforts aren’t stopping there. The government’s committed ₹54,000 crore to make sure every household in Odisha gets piped water by March 2027. There’s also a new Nursing College coming up at Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital to improve healthcare education. Backing it all, the state’s poured a record ₹44,309 crore into rural development this budget—a point highlighted by Deputy CM KV Singh Deo and PR Minister Rabi Narayan Nayak at the event.