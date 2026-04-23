Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Distributes 4,623 Appointment Letters at Kalinga Stadium Nijukti Mela

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Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is going to hand out appointment letters to 4,623 candidates today, April 23, 2026. The event’s happening at the “Nijukti Mela” (Appointment Fair) at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, and, it’s quite a scene. This is the first big job fair of 2026 and already makes it the 15th employment drive run by the BJP-led government in the state.

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This time, the focus is heavy on the education sector. The School and Mass Education Department gets the bulk of the new hires—4,113 people, to be exact. Then there’s 154 positions going to the Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department, 143 to the MSME Department, 77 to Steel and Mines, 70 to Fisheries and Animal Resources Development, 52 to Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water, and 14 to Skill Development. The rest are being split up among other state departments to keep things running smoothly on the admin and field sides.

The Odisha government is moving fast with this drive—much quicker than before. Back in December 30, 2025, the last big recruitment event brought in 1,543 appointments across 11 departments. With today’s batch of 4,623, the current administration’s hired over 44,000 people in just the last 22 months. By the end of last December, they’d already brought 39,459 new people into the workforce. That’s a serious push.