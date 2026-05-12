Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi Unveils “Orange Economy” Plan to Boost Jobs and Tourism

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Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, while attending a special event at the Lord Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar on May 11, 2026, announced a strategic shift toward the “Orange Economy.” Basically, he’s looking to create more jobs and boost local growth by tapping into Odisha’s culture, heritage, and tourism. Majhi said this effort is front-and-center for his government as they try to build a “Prosperous Odisha.”

The event, called “Somnath Swabhiman Parv,” marked 75 years since the reconstruction of the Somnath Temple in Gujarat. As chief guest, Majhi talked about the “invisible bond” between the two temples. He described Somnath as the guardian of the West and Lingaraj as the steady spiritual power of the East. People at the gathering watched a live stream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech and rituals from Somnath Temple.

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Majhi also talked about plans to make Odisha the cultural capital of India, following the Prime Minister’s slogan “Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi”—”Development as well as Heritage.” He mentioned a ₹330 crore budget for Ekamra Kshetra’s development and a plan to spend ₹1,000 crore on the Shri Jagannath Museum project. These moves are all about strengthening Odisha’s spiritual and cultural backbone.

Looking back, Majhi honored Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, saying the Somnath Temple rebuild in 1951 was really the start of a cultural revival. He pointed out that even when invaders tried to destroy India’s spirit, the determination of the “Sanatanis” meant temples kept rising from the ashes. In closing, Majhi called on all 4.5 crore people of Odisha to get involved in building a strong, developed India.